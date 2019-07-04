Five-Star Geography: Breaking down five trends at OL

There have been plenty of five-star wide receivers in Rivals history dating back to 2002. Today, we ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell five questions about the position after analyzing some surprising numbers and breaking down the states:

1. The state of Wisconsin has produced only one five-star OL in the Rivals era. Has any program developed players at the position better than the Badgers?

Overview: The only five-star offensive lineman from Wisconsin has been Milwaukee (Wisc.) St. Frances standout Josh Oglesby in 2007, and since that time many elite Wisconsin players along the line have gone to the NFL and more could be on the way. As of this past season, the Badgers had 10 offensive linemen in the pros and it’s almost a certainty that the coaching staff with produce others in the coming years.

Farrell’s take: Wisconsin does the best in developing offensive linemen in college football and the NFL numbers show that. Remember, they have a weak recruiting geography, so they need to go out and find guys or develop raw players closer to home. That’s hard to do. I’m surprised more five-star linemen don’t gravitate to Wisconsin as a program but the geography issue plays a big role.

2. Could USC have been much more successful in recent years if Wyatt Davis and Jonah Williams stayed home?

Overview: When it comes to USC’s issues in recent years, it’s not that the Trojans haven’t had the skill players to be a national contender. It’s been that USC has struggled to protect its quarterbacks and that remains an issue to this day. It could be recruiting-related. Five-star Wyatt Davis from nearby Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco chose Ohio State over USC and others. And Folsom, Calif., five-star Jonah Williams picked Alabama over the Trojans, although that is more understandable since he is originally from the Southeast. One wonders, though, if USC would be in a different situation if those two players - and maybe others - on the offensive line played for the Trojans.

Farrell’s take: It sure would have helped, especially Williams. The jury is still out on Davis. Williams is a franchise left tackle and would have been a huge addition to the USC offense. Davis will be a very good one at Ohio State. USC can’t allow five-star linemen to leave the state like this.

3. Are you surprised Louisiana has not produced more five-star OL?

