Five-Star Geography: Breaking down 5 trends at WR

There have been plenty of five-star wide receivers in Rivals history dating back to 2002. Today, we ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell five questions about the position after analyzing some surprising numbers and breaking down the states:

1. Is it a myth LSU doesn't develop receivers because it runs the ball too much?

Overview: There seems to be a narrative that LSU is a graveyard for elite receivers, especially since the Tigers have focused on running the ball so much, but a closer look at in-state five-stars who played in Baton Rouge proves that’s not the case. There have been six five-star receivers from the state of Louisiana and three of them - Jarvis Landry, Malachi Dupre and Rueben Randle - all had impressive stats at LSU. Randle had 97 catches for 1,634 yards and 13 touchdowns, Dupre finished with 98 receptions for 1,609 yards and 14 scores and Landry led the way with 137 catches for 1,809 yards and 15 TDs. Terrace Marshall Jr. should have a big sophomore season. Tyron Johnson transferred out after one season and Speedy Noil was the sixth in-state five-star to pick LSU..

Farrell’s take: It’s more about the lack of quarterback development. That's what prevents LSU from opening up the offense..Yes, they run the ball a lot and play power football, but that doesn’t mean they can’t produce great wide receivers as we’ve seen with Odell Beckham Jr. (four-star) and Landry. And the narrative that schools use against them, that they just run the ball and don’t develop quarterbacks, hasn’t hurt wide receiver recruiting. Rakim Jarrett, a five-star in the 2020 class, is already an LSU commitment mainly because of the development of Beckham Jr. and Landry.

2. What do you make of Texas never landing a five-star in-state WR?

Oo34t6i3e9qkh0atfugz

AP

Overview: Seven five-star receivers have come out of the state of Texas in Rivals history and not one of them has gone to play for the Longhorns. Oklahoma has done the best job landing elite receivers from Texas and could have two future stars in Theo Wease and Trejan Bridges. Trey Metoyer also went to OU. Lance Leggett went to Miami, Terrance Toliver picked LSU and Jaylen Waddle had a big freshman season last year at Alabama. The Longhorns have a shot to flip five-star Demond Demas this recruiting cycle, but it certainly looks like he’s all set with his commitment to Texas A&M.

Farrell’s take: This is very surprising and speaks volumes at least recently about the struggle recruiting skill position players under Charlie Strong and at the end of the Mack Brown era. They’ve had some good receivers and produced some players, but for guys like Wease and Bridges to get out of state (and Waddle, although A&M was his in-state favorite) even with Tom Herman at coach is not a great trend. If you told me that Texas hadn’t signed a five star wide receiver from in state in Rivals.com history I would have had to double check that. It’s shocking.

3. Are you surprised there were only three from Georgia and none played for the Bulldogs?

