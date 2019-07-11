Five-Star Geography: Breaking down five trends at CB

There have been plenty of five-star cornerbacks in Rivals history dating back to 2002. Today, we ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell five questions about the position after analyzing some surprising numbers and breaking down the states.

MORE: Where are the five-star QBs from? | RB | WR | OL | DT | DE | LB

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

1. Alabama and Louisiana have had only three five-star cornerbacks each. How impressive has their recruiting and development been considering that?

Bq9cqorstzcztgjtwfgj

AP Images

Overview: LSU and Alabama are arguably the two best programs at recruiting and developing cornerbacks nationally and it’s one reason why so many elite players pick those two programs. But the Tigers and the Crimson Tide have actually had a surprisingly low number of elite five-star cornerbacks from their respective states. Only Demarcus Milliner, Marlon Humphrey and Dre Kirkpatrick earned that ranking status from Alabama. From Louisiana came Tre’Davious White, Janzen Jackson and Derek Stingley, Jr. Still, both LSU and Alabama have found ways to recruit nationally and then develop those players into elite talents on the way to the NFL.

Farrell’s take: Its very impressive, but it proves that if you develop players at a certain position, you can recruit them from all over. Elias Ricks, an LSU commitment from California, proves that this year. And both Alabama and LSU have recruited five-stars from Florida like Patrick Surtain and Patrick Peterson respectively. Florida, Florida State and Texas are other schools that battle for the DBU title (Ohio State as well) but LSU and Alabama have bigger recruiting advantages.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM



Story continues

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM



2. Is Derek Stingley going to go down as the best ever defensive back out of LSU?

Fsgbao1wwcd794va37ps

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Overview: Patrick Peterson. Tyrann Mathieu. Morris Claiborne. Greedy Williams. Tre’Davious White. And on and on and on. There have been so many incredible defensive backs that have come through Baton Rouge, but none were ever ranked No. 1 overall in a recruiting class and none have ever had the bona fides on the high school level that Derek Stingley, Jr., had in the 2019 class. The chatter out of LSU is that Stingley has been dominant so far in practice and that he should be an immediate contributor in the Tigers’ defense. There have been so many huge names coming out of DBU, but Stingley might be the most special of them all.

Farrell’s take: That’s heady stuff. It’s hard to think anyone can have a better college career as a DB than the Honey Badger, but Stingley has the talent and potential to do it. At the very least, he could be the highest draft pick of the group and that’s saying something since Peterson and Claiborne went so high. Stingley has great potential but the Honey Badger was a Heisman candidate and that’s hard to do as a defensive back.

Read More