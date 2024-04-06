Five-star freshman linebacker Sammy Brown’s sack on his first-ever snap in Clemson uniform

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program did a fantastic job recruiting their 2024 class and it was evident in the play of five-star freshman linebacker Sammy Brown.

Of all Clemson’s recruits in the 2024 class, none received more hype and notoriety than Brown. Expectations are high for Brown, who could step into a huge role in Clemson’s defense with former Tigers’ star linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. departing for the 2024 NFL draft. Star linebacker Barrett Carter remains with the program, but Clemson’s defense still has a big hole to fill.

With his play so far in the Tigers Orange and White spring game on Saturday, Brown definitely looks like he could be the guy to fill that vacancy. The stud freshman linebacker recorded a sack on his first snap in a Clemson uniform. It was an awesome play to see and will surely have Clemson fans excited for his future.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire