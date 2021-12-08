Five-star football recruit Xavier Nwankpa stays in state, committing to Iowa

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa on Wednesday. He made the announcement on his birthday, and shared the news from Southeast Polk High School.

Nwankpa is one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety is the Register's No. 1 in-state 2022 prospect. He is also the No. 1 safety and No. 11 overall 2022 prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He holds north of 30 offers from Division I programs, but narrowed his top three options to Iowa, Notre Dame and Ohio State in October.

He took his last official visit to Iowa for the Penn State game the weekend of Oct. 9. Nwankpa followed that with two unofficial visits to Notre Dame on Oct. 23 and to Ohio State on Oct. 30. The last month of his recruitment was relatively quiet, save for in-home visits with all three of his final options.

Southeast Polk's Xavier Nwankpa returns a punt during a Class 5A semifinal football game against Iowa City High, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Nwankpa capped his high school career with Southeast Polk's first Class 5A state title in program history, highlighted by his fourth-quarter interception of fellow top prospect J.J. Kohl. On offense, Nwankpa finished the season with 391 yards and five touchdowns on five receptions. He also threw one 12-yard touchdown pass.

On defense, Nwankpa recorded 26 total tackles, 23 of which were solo. He added one sack and one tackle for loss. He led Southeast Polk with four interceptions for 86 yards and made the All-Iowa Elite Team as a safety for the second straight year. He also returned eight punts for 191 yards, and two kickoffs for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Nwankpa will finish his time in high school football with a trip to the All-American Bowl in January, and he will early-enroll at Iowa in the new year.

