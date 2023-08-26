Five-star Florida QB commit puts up 8 first-half TDs in season debut

It took 87 seconds of game time for Florida quarterback commit DJ Lagway to notch his first passing touchdown of his senior year.

Lagway connected with junior Jalen Mickens for a 77-yard score, the first of eight touchdowns on the day by the Willis High starter. He completed 21 of 23 attempts for 436 yards, according to MaxPreps.

Florida’s future signal caller is already a five-star recruit, according to the On3 industry ranking, but he’s ranked fourth among quarterbacks in his class. The Gators know how talented he is, but everyone wants to be No. 1, especially in the age of name, image and likeness licensing.

Lagway’s season debut made enough noise to get the national media talking, but he’ll have to keep it up to move up the rankings.

Composite 5⭐️ QB and Florida commit DJ Lagway LIT IT UP tonight in his season opener 😳 -19/21

-425 yards

-8 total touchdowns (7 passing, 1 rushing) Willis (TX.) beats Rudder 52-21 🏈pic.twitter.com/IrQJYm2OF6 — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 26, 2023

To make Lagway’s performance even more impressive, he did it all in the first half and sat the rest of the game, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. The single-game passing record in the state is 12, and he likely would have threatened it if he played the whole game.

Lagway’s next game is on Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. EDT against Temple High. It will be a home game for Willis.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire