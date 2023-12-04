Five-star Florida defensive lineman commit talks coaching changes

Florida has lost several defensive linemen to the transfer portal and in the recruiting game following the dismissal of position coach Sean “Chaos” Spencer, but the Gators recently got some reassurance that a crucial piece of the recruiting class should stay put.

On Friday, five-star Mainland defensive lineman LJ McCray spoke to Gators Online’s Corey Bender and said that Spencer’s departure hasn’t changed his mind about Florida.

Right now, McCray is focused on winning a state title. He admitted to Bender that he hadn’t even had time to think about Spencer’s dismissal, but that’s more about being locked in on the playoff push.

“I’m glad I can compartmentalize and make sure the main goal is the main goal,” McCray said. “Really, that’s where my head has been. I’m trying to win states. Even with the coaching change, I’ve been locked in. I got a goal in mind.”

The good news is that outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson will likely serve as McCray’s position coach, so losing Spencer is more like losing a secondary coach with a large amount of influence. He’s close with most of the staff, though. Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong was out to see his state semifinal game last week.

McCray is a five-star recruit ranked inside the top 10, according to both 247Sports and On3, but ESPN and Rivals have him listed as a four-star talent. Rivals has him as low as No. 250 nationally while ESPN has him inside the top 25.

The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major services, puts McCray at No. 27 overall and No. 4 among defensive linemen in the class of 2024.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire