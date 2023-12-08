Five-star Florida commit Xavier Filsaime receives in-home visit from Steve Sarkisian

As the transfer portal season begins in college football, fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of new players who might replace the current Longhorns who will not be with Texas next year.

Some players may be looking for more playing time, while others could be looking for a change of scenery or a better fit within a different program. As such, the transfer portal season is always an exciting time for college football fans, as it can bring fresh talent to the team and potentially change the course of the entire season.

On Thursday night, head coach Steve Sarkisian and safeties coach Blake Gideon visited Xavier Filsaime at his house. Filsaime is a five-star safety in the 2024 class and is currently committed to the University of Florida, but the native Texan could flip his recruitment if Sark can work his magic.

Filsaime is described by Gabe Brooks from 247 Sports as one of the elite safeties in his class and can play nearly every defensive back position due to his skills in coverage and physicality.

The five-star safety isn’t a lock to flip his commitment but could see promised playing time due to Texas’ lack of safety depth next season.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire