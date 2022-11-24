Five-star DE Elijah Rushing names top schools

Five-star class of 2024 defensive end Elijah Rushing is one of the best pass rushers in the junior class. Rushing plays high school football for Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona.

Rushing is the No. 17 recruit in the class of 2024. The Salpointe Catholic star is the fourth-ranked edge rusher in the country and the second-ranked recruit in Arizona.

Elijah Rushing considers Georgia, Florida, Arizona, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, Tennessee, UCLA, and Washington to be his top 12 schools.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound edge rusher plays high school football for Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona.

The last time Georgia signed a top recruit from Arizona was 2020, when the Bulldogs secured a commitment from five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo.

Ringo, a Saguaro High School star, made the biggest play of the national championship game last season when he returned an interception for a game-clinching touchdown against Alabama.

The Salpointe Catholic standout announced his top schools via Twitter:

The talented pass rusher has recently visited Oregon, Arizona State, and Florida.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire