Five-star edge Williams Nwaneri commits to Mizzou football

Williams Nwaneri is coming to Columbia.

The five-star edge rusher has Oklahoma ties. Tennessee whiffed. Oregon and Georgia sniffed.

But it’s Mizzou football in his future.

Missouri landed one of the Class of 2024’s top prospects Monday, when Nwaneri, the third-ranked player in his class, committed his future to the Tigers from Lee’s Summit North High School in Kansas City.

Williams Nwaneri is a five-star defensive lineman from Lee's Summit, Missouri.

And what a promising future it is for Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz’s latest elite recruit.

Nwaneri, who is listed at 6 foot 6, 265 pounds, by Rivals, is the sixth five-star talent to commit to Missouri since the modern ranking system came into effect in the early 2000s and the second in a little less than two years following Luther Burden III’s pledge in 2021.

Dorial Green-Beckham in the Class of 2012, Terry Beckner Jr. in 2015, Sheldon Richardson in 2009 and Blaine Gabbert in 2008 are the others.

Both 247Sports and Rivals rate Nwaneri at No. 3 in his class nationally, behind only Georgia quarterback commit Dylan Raiola and Ohio State wide receiver pledge Jeremiah Smith. On3 has Nwaneri ranked as the top overall prospect.

With Nwaneri’s pledge, Missouri now has 12 players committed to its Class of 2024. He is the fourth blue-chip prospect, joining four-star linebackers Brian Huff and Nicholas Rodriguez and wide receiver James Madison.

Entering the day, the Tigers held the 61st-ranked class in this cycle. They had the fewest commitments among Southeastern Conference teams, the next closest being Kentucky with 15. Missouri’s average star rating was 11th in the conference, ahead of the Wildcats, Vanderbilt and Mississippi.

With Nwaneri on deck, those rankings are set to take a leap.

Nwaneri reportedly favored Oklahoma and Mizzou. His high school coach, Jamar Mozee, played for the Sooners in college.

The early period for signing national letters of intent this year is Dec. 20.

Nwaneri, under Missouri’s impending name, image and likeness laws, would be eligible to make money off of NIL as soon as Sept. 1, provided he has signed some form of written agreement with Mizzou.

The one-of-a-kind law applies only to Missouri high school students who commit to a Missouri post-secondary institution. It could prove to be a major recruiting tool for the Tigers in this cycle and beyond.

Nwaneri is the first indication that this is the case.

He is ranked as the best edge rusher in his class.

He’s the best the state of Missouri had to offer in this cycle.

Now?

Williams Nwaneri is a Tiger.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Five-star edge Williams Nwaneri commits to Mizzou football