Five-star EDGE rusher, UGA target decommits from USC

After committing to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans nearly three months ago, one of the top defensive recruits in the nation has retracted his decision. Five-star EDGE rusher Isaiah Gibson confirmed reports from On3 on his X account regarding the decision on Tuesday afternoon.

Gibson is listed at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, and is originally from Warner Robins, Georgia. He recorded a team-leading 17 sacks and 55 tackles-for-loss for Warner Robins High School last season and is considered the second-best EDGE rusher in the class of 2025.

The decision comes amidst much buzz regarding a potential flip to the Georgia Bulldogs. Gibson posted a photo on X weeks ago with fellow five-star and former Georgia commit Justus Terry, also committed to Southern California at the moment, in Bulldogs uniforms.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong added fuel to the fire by changing his recruiting projection for Gibson to Georgia while he was still committed to USC. 247Sports’ Josh Pate also made comments referring to Gibson and Terry, saying, “No one is betting the farm that they stay committed to USC,” and in regard to Georgia’s recruiting of in-state defensive talents, “They win those more often than not.”

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Isaiah Gibson has Decommitted from USC, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 260 EDGE from Warner Robins, GA had been Committed to the Trojans since March Ranked as the No. 1 EDGE in ‘25 (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/Fua04gUOuX pic.twitter.com/B6lxx7c8wM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 18, 2024

Oregon and Oklahoma were also involved in Gibson’s recruitment prior to his commitment to the Trojans.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire