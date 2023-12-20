Five-star edge Eddrick Houston sticks with Ohio State despite rumors of a flip

It’s been an interesting day around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on this, the first day of the early signing period. Over the last couple of days, there were a couple of flips, some rumored ones, and no doubt some sleepless and nervous times for head coach Ryan Day and staff.

And while there was indeed a flip on Wednesday with a wide receiver to Oregon, the Ohio State was able to fend off a hard charge from Alabama to keep the services of five-star edge rusher, Eddrick Houston, who officially signed with the Buckeyes later in the day.

Houston, out of Buford, Georgia, and ranked as the No. 5 defensive line recruit and 26th overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, has been verbally committed to OSU since late August. Late word began to surface that he was seriously considering a flip at the eleventh hour to Alabama. In fact, it was almost a foregone conclusion that the Tide had wrestled him away from the Buckeyes overnight and into this morning.

However, in the end, Houston kept with his word and did indeed send in his national letter of intent to join the 2024 recruiting class.

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Eddrick Houston tells me he is sticking with Ohio State The Peach State EDGE has been Committed to the Buckeyes since August Alabama pushed late, but Houston will sign with the Buckeyes 🌰https://t.co/NQR6fKmLnv pic.twitter.com/8xGa7Xk0TS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 20, 2023

This is obviously great news for Ohio State and means the Buckeyes have landed five 5-star prospects in the class which is nothing to sneeze at despite a couple of last minute flips and the ups and downs that come with today’s day and age of big-time college football recruiting.

Onward and upward, as they say, and now it’s time to get going on molding this class into one that can compete for really big things.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire