Five-star edge Colin Simmons commits to Texas

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

It’s no secret that five-star edge Colin Simmons has been Texas’ priority recruiting target in the 2024 class for quite some time.

The No. 1 edge in the country is coveted by just about every Power Five program across the college football landscape. According to 247Sports composite, Simmons ranks as the No. 1 overall recruit in Texas and the No. 8 prospect nationally.

Texas’ strong recruiting efforts paid off on Thursday as Simmons announced his commitment to Texas over LSU, Miami and others. This is no doubt the biggest recruiting win for Steve Sarkisian’s staff outside of Arch Manning last cycle.

Simmons becomes the highest rated player in Texas’ class and bumps them into a top-20 class in the nation.

