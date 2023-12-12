Five-star Dylan Raiola predicted to flip commitment from Georgia

It’s starting to be reported that five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola could flip his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska in the coming days. The prediction comes from 247Sports as it appears Nebraska has made a late push for Raiola. Nebraska has been in the running for former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord and look to add Raiola to their QB room.

Raiola has been committed to the Bulldogs since May and moved to Georgia to play his last year of high school ball at Buford high school. The 6-foot-3 quarterback threw for 2,666 yards and 34 touchdowns at Buford and lost to Grayson high school in the state playoffs.

If Raiola decides to go to Nebraska over Georgia, the Bulldogs will only have two guaranteed quarterbacks on scholarship. Carson Beck could still return for his senior season, but he hasn’t made any confirmation of that. Brock Vandagriff recently transferred to Kentucky. Gunnar Stockton is entering his sophomore season and four-star recruit Ryan Puglisi will be the two options that will be in Athens for the 2024 season.

Beck’s decision is starting to become more important by the day and we’ll likely get word on his decision sooner than later. There are other transfer portal options at quarterback like Cameron Ward, Will Howard or Grayson McCall. It’s not set in stone that Raiola will leave, but Nebraska has shown a willingness to use their Name, Image, and Likenss funds.

BREAKING: @SWiltfong247 has placed a Crystal Ball in favor of Nebraska flipping Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 QB and No. 2 player in the Class of 2024, from Georgia 🔮 MORE: https://t.co/nJAb4Y40mJ pic.twitter.com/Zc1yLLLbKm — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 11, 2023

Early signing day is approaching and Georgia has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.

