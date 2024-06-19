Five-star DT Justus Terry announces decommitment

Five-star defensive line recruit Justus Terry has decommitted from the USC Trojans. Terry had been committed to USC since March. Terry is USC’s second decommitment over the past couple two days.

Terry, who joins five-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson in decommitting from USC, is a key recruiting target for Georgia football. Terry was previously committed to head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia, but backed off his commitment to the Bulldogs in favor of the USC Trojans. Now, his recruitment is open again.

Justus Terry recently noted that his recruitment will come down to early signing day. “I won’t sign until December,” said Terry to Jeremy Johnson of On3. “So I won’t know it to the end.” Terry took an official visit to the University of Georgia, which may have contributed to his decommitment.

Terry is a priority in-state recruit for Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound defender plays high school football for Manchester High School in Manchester, Georgia.

The elite defensive lineman is ranked as the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 2 player in Georgia, per 247Sports. Terry is ranked as the seventh-best player in the country.

Georgia football always places a premium elite talent defensive line and is hoping to gain Justus Terry’s commitment again. The Bulldogs are hot in recruiting and are showing not signs of slowing down.

