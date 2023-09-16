Five-star DL visiting Georgia for South Carolina game

Five-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland has scheduled a visit to Georgia for the South Carolina game. Breland is a very talented member of the class of 2024.

Breland ranks as the nation’s No. 6 overall recruit, the second-ranked defensive lineman, and the top player in California, per 247Sports.

The elite defensive lineman plays his high school football powerhouse Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman visited Georgia over the summer.

The five-star also checked out Miami, Texas A&M, and Oregon over the summer.

As a junior, Breland recorded 24 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. The elite defender told On3 that he intended to visit Athens, Georgia, for the Georgia versus South Carolina game.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs are recruiting at a very high level and aren’t afraid to recruit top talent from the West Coast.

