Five-star DL projected to commit to Georgia football

Five-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Miami Hurricanes and Oregon Ducks.

Breland, who is a very talented member of the class of 2024, plans to announce his commitment on Oct. 14. Breland will decide among Georgia, Miami, and Oregon.

Breland ranks as the nation’s No. 6 overall recruit, the second-ranked defensive lineman, and the top player in California, per 247Sports.

The elite defensive lineman plays his high school football powerhouse Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman visited Georgia over the summer.

As a junior, Breland recorded 24 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. The Mater Dei superstar visited Georgia for the South Carolina game.

Both 247Sports and On3 are projecting Breland to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Breland would be Georgia’s top defensive commit in the class of 2024.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs are recruiting at a very high level and aren’t afraid to recruit top talent from the West Coast.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire