Five-star DL projected to commit to Georgia football

Five-star defensive line recruit Justus Terry is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Terry recently decommitted from the USC Trojans.

Terry would be one of the defining pieces of Georgia’s class of 2025 if the Bulldogs can sign him. Terry was previously committed to Georgia and is ranked as the No. 7 recruit in the nation.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman plays high school football for Manchester High School in Manchester, Georgia. Terry is the second-ranked recruit in Georgia and the second-ranked defensive lineman in the nation.

“My recruitment is open!” noted Terry in a post via social media. After Terry’s recent decommitment, many experts thinks he’ll wind up back at Georgia. However, Terry is going on an official visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football have ascended up the recruiting rankings in recent weeks and don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Georgia finished with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2024 cycle and is looking to repeat that feat with the class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire