Five-star DL LJ McCray commits to Florida over Auburn, Georgia

Auburn was hoping to land their third five-star commitment of the 2024 recruiting class on Saturday but it wasn’t meant to be as defensive lineman LJ McCray committed to the Florida Gators.

The Daytona Beach, Florida native picked the Gators over Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and Miami.

McCray was one of Auburn’s top targets in the cycle and he took several visits to the Plains, including one to watch Auburn take on Georgia in Jordan-Hare Stadium earlier this season.

While missing out on McCray stings, they do have commitments from three defensive linemen in four-star prospects TJ Lindsey and Malik Blocton as well as three-star Dimitry Nicolas.

Jeremy Garrett also has Auburn pushing to flip elite defensive lineman Jeremiah Beamen from Alabama and land JUCO prospect Brien Taylor.

The moment he made it official 🙌 5⭐️ DL LJ McCray commits to Florida over Georgia, Florida State Auburn and Miami 🏈 WATCH📺: https://t.co/OyN7Gp3Hhw pic.twitter.com/k5aok3mSY7 — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 21, 2023

