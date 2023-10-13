Five-star DL LJ McCray sets official commitment date

One of Auburn’s top targets has set an official commitment date.

LJ McCray, a five-star defensive lineman from Daytona Beach, Florida, will announce his college commitment on Saturday, Oct. 21 he tells Hayes Fawcett of On3. Auburn is among one of his top choices, and will have to battle Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and Miami for his pledge.

McCray told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports that the relationship he has built with defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett is one of the main reasons why Auburn made the final cut. He echoed that point to Fawcett.

“The university of Auburn stands out to me because of their close family feel around the staff and the relationship I have with Coach (Jeremy) Garret,” McCray said. “Coach Garret is a super detailed coach/person who I feel can develop me on and off the field. I also like the city of Auburn and the people in it.”

How much of a chance does Auburn have? According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Tigers are behind all of his other favorites, with Florida leading the way with a 37.4% chance to land his commitment. He tells Fawcett that the he likes Gainesville’s proximity to his hometown of Daytona Beach, as well as the bond he has created with head coach Billy Napier.

McCray is a five-star defensive lineman according to both 247Sports and On3. He is the No. 6 overall player for the 2024 class, and is the No. 2 defensive lineman.

