Five-star DL Dominick McKinley reveals top schools

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

One of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class revealed the top schools in his recruitment on Wednesday.

Five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley is down to six schools. Texas made the cut alongside Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman is rated the No. 1 player in Louisiana for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 5 defensive lineman in the nation, according to 247Sports composite.

McKinley has an official visit scheduled to Texas on June 23.

