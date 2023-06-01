Five-star DL Dominick McKinley reveals top schools

One of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class revealed the top schools in his recruitment on Wednesday.

Five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley is down to six schools. Texas made the cut alongside Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman is rated the No. 1 player in Louisiana for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 5 defensive lineman in the nation, according to 247Sports composite.

McKinley has an official visit scheduled to Texas on June 23.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Dominick McKinley is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 270 DL from Lafayette, LA is ranked as a Top 15 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 DL) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/zSRy6CI8R4 pic.twitter.com/6FXn4x3Xwt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 1, 2023

