Five-star DL Dominick McKinley trending to Texas ahead of commitment date

Texas has a chance to add another elite recruit to their defensive line and their 2024 recruiting class in five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley.

The No. 31 player in the country and top player in the state of Louisiana according to 247Sports set a commitment date for Sept. 1, and Texas fans have to love where they stand.

The Longhorns and two of their biggest rivals, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, are also finalists for his services. As it stands right now, the Longhorns hold the lone crystal ball prediction for McKinley and are also viewed as the favorite according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine.

Texas’ class currently ranks as the No. 18 class in the country and is headlined by five-star EDGE Colin Simmons.

On3 Industry Ranking 5-star DL Dominick McKinley will announce his commitment at 3:30 p.m. central September 1 at Acadiana High. The Finalists:

Texas A&M, Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma and LSU https://t.co/Qrrugqk6bo pic.twitter.com/VQLqeyU5GN — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) August 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire