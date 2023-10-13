Five-star DL Aydrin Breland nearing decision

Five-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland is ready to decide where he will play college football.

Breland, who is a very talented member of the class of 2024, plans to announce his commitment on Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Breland will decide among Georgia, Miami and Oregon.

Breland’s commitment will come during the Georgia-Vanderbilt game and right before the start of the Oregon-Washington game.

The five-star is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Miami Hurricanes and Oregon Ducks. Breland is the nation’s No. 6 overall recruit, the second-ranked defensive lineman and the top player in California, per 247Sports.

The elite defensive lineman plays high school football for powerhouse Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman visited Georgia and his other top contenders over the summer.

As a junior, Breland recorded 24 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. The Mater Dei standout visited Georgia for the South Carolina game.

247Sports is projecting Breland to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, but On3 favors the Oregon Ducks. Breland would be Georgia’s top defensive commit in the class of 2024.

Oregon currently has the No. 13 recruiting class in the nation. The Ducks are looking to close the 2024 recruiting cycle strong and have a shot to land a few elite recruits before signing day.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs are recruiting at a very high level and aren’t afraid to recruit top talent from the West Coast.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire