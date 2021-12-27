Five star defensive lineman puts Auburn in his top six

Peter Woods has his fair share of schools to pick from.

Over the weekend, he narrowed it down to six and the Auburn Tigers made the cut.

The five-star defensive end from Alabaster, Alabama is projected to go to Alabama according to all major recruiting sites.

The 6-foot-3, 259 pound player from Thompson high school put the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Clemson Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Oregon Ducks in his list of top six schools.

Woods was in Auburn for an unofficial visit during Iron Bowl weekend. He also took another unofficial visit to The Plains on June 17th.

There are so many who don't get an opportunity to narrow down their colleges choices. For this, God, I thank you!

TOP 6️⃣!

AG2G🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CLCyjbYjbs — Peter Woods (@35Pwoo) December 27, 2021

Strengths and a weakness of Auburn's early signing class

