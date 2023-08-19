Five-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin commits to Ole Miss

Aug. 19—OXFORD — Five-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin — the No. 11 overall player in Rivals' class of 2024 player rankings and the No. 30 overall player in 247Sports' — has committed to Ole Miss, he announced on Saturday.

Franklin, who is from Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, is the second five-star recruit in as many classes to commit with the Rebels, joining fellow in-state product Suntarine Perkins. Perkins, a freshman from Raleigh, is expected to contribute to the Ole Miss defense this season.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Franklin chose the Rebels over Auburn, Florida State, Miami and Tennessee. He had 17 sacks and 22 tackles for loss for the Gators last season as a junior and notched 11 sacks as a sophomore.

Franklin joins fellow in-state commit Jeffery Rush (Pascagoula) and Maurice Davis of Georgia in the Rebels' defensive line class. Rush is ranked as a four-star prospect.

"Projects as a multi-scheme defender with the ability to play on the edge or on the interior depending on scheme," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna wrote in part in Franklin's scouting report. "Will more than likely continue to add a considerable amount of weight to his frame and move inside as skill set potentially suits him best on the interior. Potential all-conference prospect that will need a year to technically develop on Saturdays but has the physical clay and versatility to be a valuable asset at the next level. Length and linear explosiveness could see him grow into an interior force capable of playing the run and pass equally as well.

Ole Miss' deepest defensive grouping this season is up front, but several key pieces could be gone come 2024. Defensive tackles Joshua Harris (NC State transfer), J.J. Pegues and Jamond Gordon and defensive ends Jared Ivey and Cedric Johnson are seniors with an additional year of eligibility remaining while senior Nebraska transfer defensive tackle Stephon Wynn Jr. and senior defensive end James Madison transfer Isaac Ukwu are in their final seasons of eligibility. Georgia Tech transfer defensive tackle Akelo Stone is a junior.

The Rebels also added three defensive linemen in their 2023 class, headlined by highly-touted defensive tackle Jamarious Brown.

michael.katz@djournal.com