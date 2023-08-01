Five-star defensive lineman chooses South Carolina over Ohio State

It’s been a bit of a mixed bag in recruiting news for the Ohio State football program. That seems to be the nature of the beast in the world of big-time grocery shopping. The Buckeyes got some great news on 4-star cornerback Aaron Scott on Sunday but just received some not-so-great news about 5-star defensive end Dylan Stewart, who many had pegged to be a Buckeye before the trend started going toward another school.

On Tuesday, Stewart made it official by picking the South Carolina Gamecocks over Ohio State, Miami, Alabama, Georgia, and others. The writing seemed to be on the wall after the Buckeyes and Gamecocks appeared to be the two leaders prior to things turning towards the Palmetto State, so this doesn’t come as much of a shock.

At 6-foot, 5-inches, and 235-pounds, Stewart is ranked as the No. 2 edge rusher and tenth prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ EDGE Dylan Stewart tells me he has Committed to South Carolina! The Top 10 Player in the ‘24 Class chose the Gamecocks over Ohio State, Georgia, & others “It’s a special place with special people.”https://t.co/o2MgSNe22l pic.twitter.com/gsutOVvhPW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 1, 2023

Ohio State still has Justin Scott in the class and would love to add another one or two defensive linemen to the class before it’s all said and done.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire