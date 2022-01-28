Five-star defender Jayden Wayne has LSU among top schools

Patrick Conn
·2 min read
The LSU Tigers are among the top schools for the No. 10 rated player in the 2023 class, according to Rivals’ rankings.

Jayden Wayne of Tacoma has released his top schools for his recruitment. While the Tigers were among the list you can find the usual suspects in the SEC as well. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and future SEC team Texas were all present on his list as well.

Currently, Wayne ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Washington and a top-three player at his position. He is listed as a defensive lineman but based on his size, Wayne might project best as a strong-side defensive end for LSU. Unless he adds some weight to his frame, playing on the interior defensive line wouldn’t be productive for him.

LSU is in a good spot with several defensive linemen and they can thank new defensive line coach Jamar Cain. His reputation of developing NFL talent speaks for itself. Wayne is also looking at his home state team, the Washington Huskies. They are joined by Oregon and USC of the Pac-12 on the list.

While it is early in the process, Brian Kelly has to like where they stand with one of the nation’s best defenders. No update has been given at this time for any visits or when he will cut down his list any further.

Jayden Wayne’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

38

1

7

Rivals

5

10

1

3

ESPN

4

76

1

9

On3

4

32

1

6

247 Composite

5

31

1

5

Vitals

Hometown

Tacoma, Washington

Projected Position

Edge

Height

6-5

Weight

245

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 25, 2021

  • No visit scheduled

Offers (Top 11)

  • LSU

  • Alabama

  • Auburn

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Miami (Fl)

  • Michigan State

  • Oregon

  • Texas

  • USC

  • Washington

Recruiting Prediction

43.5% to Oregon per On3

Film

Twitter

List

Five remaining 2022 prospects that LSU needs to land

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

