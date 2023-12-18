Five-star DB Xavier Filsaime to sign on Wednesday, Dec. 20

Five-star defensive back and Florida commit Xavier Filsaime is set to sign with his college football team of choice. It looks like he will make that choice official on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Filsaime earned his five-star status playing safety for the McKinney High Lions. He commands the following scouting report from 247Sports national scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.

“Athletic back-end defender with experience in all three phases and verified athleticism in multiple environments. A receiver early on who made the full-time switch to the secondary. Coincidentally, a weapon in the kicking game at punter as well. Physical tools, football IQ, and athleticism likely make for a core special teamer early in college. Productive tackler who’s around the ball regularly vs. the run and the pass. Quick-footed and fluid in coverage with turn-and-run juice. Capable of matching up with receivers, tight ends, and backs.”

Texas has seen its odds of bringing in the elite safety increase over the last month. The Longhorns look to be the favorite to sign the program elevating player. We will monitor Filsaime’s recruitment as it nears the finish line.

Signing on live Wednesday at McKinney high school cafeteria @ 3pm👌🏿 — Xavier Filsaime🇭🇹 (@XEF_19) December 17, 2023

