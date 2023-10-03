Five star DB KJ Bolden impressed by official visit to Auburn

Auburn fans were understandably disappointed to learn that five-star DB KJ Bolden announced his commitment to Florida State in August. However, Auburn may not be out of the running just yet.

Bolden took his official visit to Auburn for the Georgia game last weekend and was surprised at the progress that the program has made with Hugh Freeze at the helm.

Bolden told Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live that he was surprised that Auburn was able to keep up with Georgia, which made him look at the program in a different light. He was also impressed by the atmosphere of a game that magnitude projects at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“The game atmosphere was crazy,” Bolden said. “This is the first game I’ve been to, so the atmosphere caught me off guard a little bit. It was one of the best games I’ve ever been to, the fan base. Even though they didn’t get the win, the fans still stayed after it and cheered on the team. It shows that this program is real tight and close together.”

Bolden’s next visit to the Plains will be for the Iron Bowl in November. He will visit Florida State for the Miami game on Nov. 11 and will make an appearance at Georgia before the season ends as well.

Auburn’s battle with Georgia left 5-star Florida State safety commit KJ Bolden impressed by Hugh Freeze and the Tigers, he told @JLeeAULive🦅 Read: https://t.co/MWzIMYwfXA pic.twitter.com/zCoX6zpCYy — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire