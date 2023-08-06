Five-star DB Devin Sanchez names USC in top 10 schools

Houston (Texas) North Shore High five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez has narrowed his list of more than 25 offers down to a top-10 schools list which includes USC.

Ohio State, USC, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Oregon, Florida State, Michigan and Oklahoma are his list of top suitors.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Sanchez is rated the No. 8 overall prospect, the No. 2 cornerback and the No. 3 recruit out of Texas via the 247Sports composite.

Sanchez recorded 36 tackles, 18 pass break-ups and 4 interceptions in 2022.

Sanchez currently has no crystal ball projections, but Texas is a 29% favorite per On3.

Lincoln Riley’s USC staff has notable connections to the state of Texas. The reality of nationally-focused recruiting as USC moves into the Big Ten will become even more important now that Oregon and Washington are joining the Trojans in the conference next year. USC, Oregon and Washington will continue to play each other after all three schools change conferences.

