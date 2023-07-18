Five-star center Flory Bidunga includes Auburn in final group

Auburn basketball is a finalist for one of the best players in the country.

Flory Bidunga is the No. 1 center in the nation and on Monday he announced a final four of Auburn, Kansas, Duke and Michigan.

Bidunga has officially visited each of his finalists and has not yet set a commitment date but earlier this month he told 247Sports that his recruitment is “coming towards the end” and that he wants to make a decision “pretty soon.”

Bidunga is the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 center in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 1 player in Indiana after coming to the United States from his home country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Checking in at 6-foot-8 and 215-pounds, he is Auburn’s top target in the 2024 recruiting cycle and someone they have been heavily pursuing since offering him a scholarship on July 5, 2022.

