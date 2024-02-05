Five-star CB projected to flip from USC to Georgia

Five-star cornerback recruit Brandon Lockhart is projected to flip his commitment from the USC Trojans to the Georgia Bulldogs. Lockhart is the top rated cornerback in the class of 2026.

The five-star recruit plays high school football for Loyola High School in Los Angeles, California. Lockhart is ranked as the No. 9 recruit in his class and the No. 1 player in California, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound cornerback prospect originally committed to USC in October. However, Georgia has hired former USC defensive backs coach Donte Williams since Lockhart’s commitment.

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have no commitments in the class of 2026. The Dawgs will likely land their first verbal pledge in the 2026 cycle soon. Georgia has signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle including the top cornerback recruit in Ellis Robinson.

Brandon Lockhart also has recent scholarship offers from Michigan, Michigan State, and Fresno State. Lockhart was named as an all-state player for his 2023 high school football season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire