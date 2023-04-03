Five-star CB Na’eem Offord has a specific game he wants to return for

Five-star cornerback Na'Eem Offord is one of the top prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle and essentially every program in the country wants him.

Fortunately for Auburn, the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is from Birmingham and has plenty of interest in the Tigers. Auburn offered him a scholarship last year when he visited to watch the Mercer game and he returned in March to check out the program.

He recently spoke with Cole Pinkston of On3 and it’s safe to say that he enjoyed the visit.

“I like them, I like them,” Offord said. “Still top-tier.”

Offord is the No. 6 overall player and No. 1 cornerback in the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the No. 1 player from Alabama for the 2025 cycle.

He is being recruited by Cadillac Williams and Zac Etheridge, arguably Auburn’s top two recruiters, and the duo has Auburn firmly in the mix to land the talented corner.

The Parker High School star is eager to return again and is already planning to return when Auburn faces Ole Miss on Oct. 21.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire