Five-star CB Na’eem Offord to visit Auburn for Ole Miss game

Na'eem Offord is one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting cycle and for the second time this season, he will be visiting the Plains. The Birmingham product announced he would be visiting Auburn for the Ole Miss game on social media.

He also attended Auburn’s game against Samford as Auburn continues to prioritize the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder. Secondary coach Zac Etheridge extended him an offer back on Sept. 3, 2022, and his recruitment has taken off since then.

Offord is now the No. 8 overall player and No. 2 cornerback in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 2 player from Alabama.

Offord is one of several major Auburn targets who plays for Parker High School. They have already landed a commitment from 2025 defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford and are working to flip 2024 defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman from Alabama.

I’ll be at Auburn University this weekend 🐅‼️ pic.twitter.com/SYbnJ7QwLW — Na’eem Offord (@OffordNaeem) October 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire