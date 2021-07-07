Five-star CB A.J. Harris names top schools

James Morgan
·1 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star class of 2023 cornerback Aaron-Joshua (A.J.) Harris. Georgia offered a scholarship to the talented and lengthy cornerback in Feb. 2021.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback is ranked the No. 23 recruit in his class. Harris is the No. 2 corner and No. 4 player in Alabama.

Harris has received scholarship offers from USC, Texas, Penn State, Oklahoma, Utah and many more. The five-star defensive back visited Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State in June.

Harris plays football for Glenwood High School in Phenix City, Alabama, which is located near the Georgia border. Harris also plays running back and shows good balance through contact.

The five-star defensive back prospect live up to his billing at The Opening. He was quite disruptive at the event.

Harris has the potential to finish 2023 as the top-ranked cornerback recruit. He announced his top 13 schools via his Twitter account and says that next will be his commitment:

AJ Harris, who is a rising junior in high school, ranks Georgia, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Ohio State, USC, LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Utah, Notre Dame, Florida, Miami and Texas A&M in his top 13 schools.

Articles

Georgia football player card: WR Steven Peterson

UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton: Former Georgia TE Robert Brannon

Former Georgia CB Eric Stokes gives grandma new home

Recommended Stories