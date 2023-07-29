Five-star CB Charles Lester III commits to Florida State over Colorado

Despite taking a last-minute visit to Colorado earlier this week, five-star cornerback Charles Lester III announced his commitment to Florida State on Friday evening. Head coach Mike Norvell’s Seminoles had been favored throughout the 2024 prospect’s recruitment.

However, I wouldn’t consider Colorado to be completely hopeless with the early signing period still months away. Alabama and Georgia were also in the picture at the time of his commitment, albeit less so.

Missing out on Lester’s commitment still stings. The 6-foot-1, 171-pound Venice High School incoming senior is the second-ranked CB in his class and the No. 19 overall prospect.

Shortly after Lester announced his pledge to FSU, On3 Recruits revealed that he “silently committed” to the Seminoles back in June.

Colorado’s 2024 class remains at eight commitments.

BREAKING: Five-Star CB Charles Lester III tells me he has Committed to Florida State! The 6’1 183 CB from Venice, FL chose the Seminoles over Colorado Lester is ranked as the No. 2 CB in the ‘24 Class 👀https://t.co/WwkqZR4dXc pic.twitter.com/JwAKpEGz9A — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 29, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Recruiting!

Five-star CB Charles Lester III on Colorado's campus ahead of Friday decision

College coaches taking notice of Colorado's recruiting abilities

Four-star athlete Derrick McFall sets commitment date, names Colorado to final three

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire