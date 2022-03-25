Five-star California quarterback set to visit Notre Dame very soon

The Irish are still without a 2024 commitment, but that is not stopping Marcus Freeman from scouring across the country looking for the best talent at every position. Getting those players on campus is the first goal and that’s exactly what is happening with California five-star quarterback Julian Sayin.

After a extremely impressive sophomore season, the signal caller holds an impressive offer list which includes the Irish along with Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, USC and others. With the offers piling up, Sayin needs to start looking at schools and fortunately for the Irish, they’re getting a visit from the rising star.

Notre Dame April 7th! ☘️☘️ #GoIrish — Julian Sayin (@juliansayin2) March 24, 2022

Sayin tweeted out that he will be visiting on April 7th, just two weeks from now. He will be visiting Georgia on the first on April and follow up his visit to South Bend by traveling up north and looking around Ann Arbor.

It’s a great first step in Sayin’s recruitment that the Irish get a chance to impress the young player early. Hopefully this is the first of many visits to Notre Dame.

