Five-star athlete Terry Bussey sets commitment date

Five-star athlete Terry Bussey is planning to announce his final decision on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. ET, which is national signing day. Bussey, has been committed to the Texas A&M Aggies since September, but did not sign with Texas A&M after the Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher.

Bussey, who is the consensus No. 1 athlete in the class of 2024, is considering switching his commitment. Bussey is considering LSU, Georgia, and Texas A&M.

Bussey is the No. 11 recruit in the nation and the No. 3 prospect in Texas. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete projects as a defensive back or wide receiver in college. Bussey plays high school football for Timpson High School in Timpson, Texas.

The five-star prospect is one of the top remaining unsigned recruits in the class of 2024. Georgia football has signed all 28 of its commitments in the 2024 cycle. The Bulldogs aren’t in the mix for many additional 2024 recruits. Bussey visited Georgia on Jan. 26, LSU on Jan. 31, and Texas A&M on Feb. 2.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire