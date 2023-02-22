Five-star athlete from Georgia set to visit USC football

K.J. Bolden wants to be the best, and he knows that the best college football programs in the country want him to play for them.

The No. 1-ranked safety in the 2024 class out of Buford, Ga., is getting interest from all the major names, including Georgia, which has Will Muschamp leading the recruitment process. Clemson is a leading contender as well alongside USC, Ohio State and Alabama.

Bolden has announced that he plans to visit USC.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound Georgia native, K.J. Bolden is ranked the No. 4 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 2 overall prospect in the 247Sports rankings. Bolden plays both wide receiver and defensive back for Buford.

This past fall Bolden led his team’s offense with 23 receptions for 422 yards and two scores. He was credited with four tackles and two pass breakups on defense. KJ Bolden is also a threat on special teams; he has seen time at kick and punt returner with his electrifying speed.

The Trojans’ 2024 recruiting class currently contains one commit: Lake Oswego (Ore.) Lakeridge four-star tight end Joey Olsen.

Long Beach Poly four-star wide receiver Jason Robinson decomitted last week from the Trojans.

5🌟 KJ Bolden tells me these are the schools he plans to visit this spring/summer He is ranked as the #2 overall player in the 2024 class (#1 S) Where should he call home? 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/cjqDweCzRh — Nate Gravender (@recruit_access) February 16, 2023

