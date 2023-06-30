Five-star ATH Terry Bussey reveals top five schools

Texas continues to make positive strides on the recruiting trail for the 2024 class.

On Friday, five-star athlete Terry Bussey revealed the top five schools in his recruitment. Texas made the cut alongside LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

Bussey is rated the No. 1 athlete in the country and the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.

The Timpson product completed 121 passes for 2,177 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2022. He added on 2,596 yards rushing for 46 touchdowns. On the defensive side, he recorded 115 tackles and five interceptions, four of which were returned for touchdowns.

Needles to say, Texas is in good standing for one of the top do-it-all athletes we’ve seen in quite some time.

BREAKING: Five-Star ATH Terry Bussey is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 5’11 190 ATH from Timpson, TX is ranked as the No. 1 ATH in the ‘24 Class (No. 16 NATL.) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/LzISsEE6Ku pic.twitter.com/9ZvjlzDGCD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 30, 2023

