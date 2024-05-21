Five-star ATH Michael Terry schedules official visit to Texas

Texas is gaining momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2025 cycle.

The nation’s No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 class, Dakorien Moore, scheduled an official visit with the Longhorns recently. Now, the nation’s No. 1 athlete in the class has locked in an official visit to Texas.

Five-star athlete Michael Terry will take an official visit to Texas on June 7. The San Antonio native is ranked the No. 28 overall recruit in the country according to 247Sports composite.

As a junior in 2023, Terry rushed for 995 yards and 20 touchdowns for Alamo Heights high school. He added on 564 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns through the air.

