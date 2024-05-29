Five-star ATH Michael Terry III names Texas among four likely choices

The Texas Longhorns are in the hunt for another five-star target.

Elite athlete Michael Terry III named Texas as one of his four most likely choices. Among them were the Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Terry’s versatility in addition to five-star talent could play some role in how teams recruit him down the stretch.

The San Antonio product hasn’t tipped his hand as to what direction he’s leaning toward. The 6-foot-3 and 210 pound athlete took a visit to Nebraska on Apr. 26 and is set to visit both Texas on June 7 before visiting Texas A&M on June 13.

There’s less clear of a read on Terry than Texas has about five-star wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett, but the San Antonio player adds another potential five-star option for the Longhorns.

Presumably the Texas A&M Aggies will play a significant role in top recruiting battles against Texas. The Terry recruitment will be worth monitoring this offseason.

5-star athlete Michael Terry III tells @ChadSimmons_ he will likely choose between Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and Nebraska👀 Terry is being recruited at WR, RB and DB at the next level. Read: https://t.co/zDGHuEc6xW pic.twitter.com/SpqKtLL9CJ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 28, 2024

