Five-star Alabama football commit promises big announcement this weekend

Five-star wide receiver and Alabama football commit Ryan Williams revealed he has some big news to share on this weekend.

Williams, out of Saraland, Alabama, posted last week on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, alerting fans of an upcoming announcement.

The post said "Start THE COUNTDOWN" with a still image of a countdown clock that teased an announcement.

Williams, who is classified as a junior, hasd60 receptions for 1,088 yards this season with 265 rushing yards and six scores going into Friday night's Class 6A state championship game at the Super 7 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. He is tabbed as the No. 1-ranked recruit in Alabama for the Class of 2025 per 247Sports Composite.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football 5-star commit to make big announcement this weekend