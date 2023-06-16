Five-star Alabama commit Julian Sayin wins Elite 11 MVP

Five-star Alabama football quarterback commit Julian Sayin has won the 2023 Elite 11 MVP. The Elite 11 is an annual quarterback competition that features the top gun-slingers from across the country.

Sayin was considered one of the favorites heading into the competition along with fellow five-star Dylan Raiola who is currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The last Alabama quarterback to win the Elite 11 MVP was in 2016 when the legendary Tua Tagovailoa took home the hardware.

Sayin has been committed to Alabama since November of 2022 and it appears his verbal is rock-solid with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

The Elite 11s Twitter account broke the news on Friday afternoon!

Congratulations to the future Alabama star!

