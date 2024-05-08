Five-star 2026 QB has love for Florida’s football program

Florida football’s recruiting efforts have been mostly focused on the 2025 cycle but Billy Napier and Co. are also looking ahead to the class of 2026.

One of the Gators’ biggest targets on the horizon is five-star quarterback Dia Bell, a high school sophomore out of Fort Lauderdale (Florida) American Heritage. The 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound passer is the son of former NBA star Raja Bell and also has connections to the Orange and Blue.

“I love the culture and love what they do with their quarterbacks. They are very invested in their quarterback room,” Bell told Gators Online at OT7 on Saturday. “On top of that, I have some connections there because my aunt went there to play basketball. I have family ties there, so it’s always cool to be back in Gainesville.”

Bell’s view on Florida’s coaches and program

Napier and offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara have led the charge for the highly-heralded recruit, but it is the team effort on the staff side that has him feeling bullish on the Gators.

“A lot of guys are contributing to developing you in their quarterback room. My relationship is really good with them,” Bell noted.

Regarding where Florida stands in his recruitment, he said, “I feel like they’re up there.” The Sunshine State product has been to campus several times and has a good feel for what the university can provide him.

“They were one of my first 10 offers, so I’ve known them for a really long time. I’ve just been building that relationship with them ever since the first time I went up there.”

Recruiting Summary

Bell is rated at five stars and ranked No. 14 overall and No. 3 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking rates him at four stars and ranks him at Nos. 12 and 4, respectively.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine gives the Ohio State Buckeyes an edge in his recruitment with an 18.2% chance of signing him. The Penn State Nittany Lions (15.9%), Miami Hurricanes (9.2%) and Florida (7.7%) follow close behind.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire