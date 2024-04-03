Five-star 2026 offensive lineman locks in visit with Penn State

Penn State is coming off a week full of top targets in the class of 2025, but there were also many from the future recruitment cycles taking a trip to Happy Valley as well.

With the focus still firmly on the 2025 class, that isn’t stopping the Nittany Lions from building relationships with the younger recruits to put themselves in a good spot for when they become the priority.

Players in the future classes have gotten some rankings by the major services, but it’s still early and things are bound to change as they play some more high-level football

But, it’s always eye catching and newsworthy when a five-star player is taking a trip to campus and that’s what Penn State has when offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho heads to Happy Valley.

The Baltimore native is listed as the No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2026 by On3.

Listed at 6’7″ and 330 pounds, the Nittany Lions initially offered him a scholarship back in February, and now that he’s been give the coveted five-star rating, his recruitment has really started to pick up with top programs across the country.

Still, Penn State finds themselves in a good spot early on.

Ryan Snyder of On3 notes that he’s started to develop a relationship with offensive line coach Phil Trautwein who was the one who offered him the scholarship. Iheanacho looks at the development that DMV native Olu Fashanu had while at Penn State and views that as a positive. He also will be focusing on the academics of the school he chooses, putting the Nittany Lions in a good position (subscription required).

They’ll host him for his first trip to Happy Valley this upcoming weekend as James Franklin and his staff look to continue building this relationship to stay at the top of his list.

