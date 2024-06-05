Five-star 2025 in-state linebacker commits to Georgia football. What the Bulldogs are getting

Georgia football has added a second five-star recruit to its 2025 class.

Linebacker Zayden Walker from Schley County High in Ellaville gives Georgia and coach Kirby Smart 10 players in a class that now ranks No. 9 nationally.

Walker is ranked as the nation’s No. 23 overall prospect and No. 2 linebacker in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-1 1/2 , 225-pound Walker announced his commitment on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday

He took an official visit to Georgia over the weekend, picking the Bulldogs over South Carolina.

“I had been close to committing before, but that was the right time,” Walker told DawgsHQ. “My family was there, I knew that is where I wanted to go and I made my decision.”

Georgia has a commitment from other five-star prospect: tight end Elyiss Williams from Camden County.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Schley County 5-star LB Zayden Walker commits to Georgia football