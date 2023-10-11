Five-star 2025 RB Harlem Berry reveals top five schools

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, 2025 football prospect Harlem Berry is down to LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and USC.

Berry, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back from Metairie, Louisiana, is considered to be the No. 1 running back in the class of 2025 by 247Sports composite. He is also the No. 25 player nationally and the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana.

Harlem Berry is one of the fastest players in the nation and the fatest in the state of Texas. Berry burst onto the recruiting scene as a freshman by rushing for over 2,000 yards and scoring 30 touchdowns. On top of that he has won the state championship in the 100-meter dash in back-to-back years.

Berry is electric in the open field with the ball in his hands, similar to USC freshman Zachariah Branch, who has been spectacular for the Trojans in his first year.

The LSU Tigers have received a crystal ball projection to land Berry on 247Sports. The Tigers are a 98% favorite to land him per On3.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 RB Harlem Berry tells me he is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 5’11 180 RB from Metairie, LA is ranked as the No. 1 RB in the ‘25 Class (No. 11 Player Nationally) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/1KxTcfMSK2 pic.twitter.com/YS6kzLoiXd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire