Five-star 2025 Michigan quarterback visited Ohio State on Sunday

Ohio State football recruiting has a national reach, but sometimes it doesn’t need to go far to recruit a prospect.

Michigan 2025 quarterback Bryce Underwood was close to the Buckeye campus this Sunday when he was participating in the Under Armour All-American Camp Series event in Columbus.

Not only did the event feature Underwood, but also head coach Ryan Day’s son and running back coach Tony Alford’s son. Both Ohio State coaches stayed after their sons’ portions were over to watch the rest of the camp.

After the event, Underwood returned to the Ohio State campus; he continues to make visits this spring. The 6-foot, 2-inch and 200-pound signal-caller is the best quarterback in the country and third overall player on the 247Sports composite.

I will be at THE Ohio State University Today! — Bryce Jay Underwood (@BryceUnderwoo16) May 7, 2023

If you do some Twitter reading into what Underwood has shared, his recruitment is shaping up to be a battle between the Buckeyes and their rivals, Michigan. Both would love to sign Underwood and most likely will battle each other off the field for this win.

More!

Former Ohio State offensive lineman Ben Christman finds his new home in the SEC Ohio State offers underrated 2024 Georgia edge rusher Ohio State basketball offers another Ohioan, this time a 2025 power forward Urban Meyer makes his pre-season pick to win the Heisman Trophy Caleb Burton announces transfer destination after leaving Ohio State

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire