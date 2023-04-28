Five-star 2024 WR will take an official visit to Michigan

Michigan football is currently crushing the 2024 recruiting trail and is ranked first in the country. The Wolverines have 14 commits in the class and the big fish is five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis.

The Wolverines have two tight ends committed but Michigan has zero wide receivers for 2024 as of this writing. The maize and blue are in on several receivers though and it appears Michigan is in the mix to land a five-star receiver.

According to On3 Recruits on Twitter, five-star receiver Ryan Wingo set up four official visits for the month of June. Wingo will visit Georgia, Michigan (June 9), Texas, and Missouri in that order.

5-star WR Ryan Wingo has locked in four official visits in June ✈️ More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/8gYnzUv8wn pic.twitter.com/azvx5Fxmld — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 28, 2023

According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Wingo 22nd-ranked player in the country and the fifth-ranked wide receiver in the 2024 class. He has good size at 6-foot-2 and 205-pounds.

Wingo hails from Saint Louis (MO) St. Louis University. He currently has one Crystal Ball prediction in for Georgia and that’s from 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Steve Wiltfong.

Usually, if a player sets up an official visit, that means they have an interest in a team. The class Michigan is currently building for 2024 is special and it helps when you have a five-star quarterback to help recruit. You can bet Jadyn Davis will be in Wingo’s ear to head to Ann Arbor.

Here is Allen Trieu’s scouting background on Wingo:

Track background that includes a 10.55 in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore and a 21.31 200. Comes from a running back family but has the speed and pass-catching ability to play receiver or see a hybrid role in college. And has a leaner, high-cut build where he can play receiver but could also still motion into the backfield and be handed the ball some. Not only has track speed but has some wiggle, although he runs by defenders more than he makes them miss in a phone booth. That twitch can be seen as a route-runner also. Catches the ball well away from his frame and tracks it well over the shoulder. Is a good route runner currently but can still continue to add more craft and diversify his route tree as he gets older. Dangerous return man who can continue being a kick returner in college. Not the kind of player that has to be put in a box — he is an offensive threat and scoreboard changer at the next level no matter how he touches the ball. Likely a future high draft choice with his combination of size, verified speed and versatility.

Story continues

More Uncategorized!

Another Michigan football safety enters NCAA transfer portal 2024 4-star Michigan football target sets commitment date What it means: Five-star QB Jadyn Davis' commitment to Michigan football

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire